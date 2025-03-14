Doug Christie Confirms Starters Amid Proposed Lineup Change
Even before Doug Christie took over as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, the team had questions about who to start next to De’Aaron Fox. After starting Kevin Huerter to begin the season, then King’s coach Mike Brown moved Malik Monk into the starting lineup where he has stayed since December 1st.
Monk initially struggled in the starting lineup, averaging 16.5 points per game in his first ten on only 41% from the field, but started to find his footing next to Fox in January. After Christie took over from Brown, the Kings went 8-2 in their first 10 games and Monk’s performances reflected that run with averages of 22.2 points per game, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on 44% from the field. Unfortunately, that run did not continue after Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Coming back in the Fox trade was Zach LavVine, an incredible offensive player having arguably the best season of his career. While he’s a force scoring the ball, defense and passing have not necessarily been his calling cards during his 11- year career. LavVine, Monk, and DeMar DeRozan have also struggled to mesh, posting a -5 net rating as a three-man unit in 233 minutes together so far.
Since the Fox trade, Monk is averaging 16 points a game on only 40% from the field and an even worse 29% from deep. His assist numbers are also down despite being the closest thing to a true point guard in the regular rotation. These numbers, combined with Sacramento’s struggling defense has led fans and media members to push the team to start Keon Ellis and bring Monk back off the bench.
While there might be a general consensus from fans and media members, Coach Christie sees things a bit differently. ABC 10’s Matt George asked Christie about his plans for the starting lineup after Thursday’s loss to Golden State.
“No, because we’ve won a lot of games with Malik in that position… What you gotta understand is before Domas got hurt before Malik got hurt they were starting to find their way as a unit”
Barring a sudden change of heart, it looks like Sacramento’s starting unit is set for the remainder of the season and they will need to figure out how to play better together if Sacramento is going to compete for the 8th seed and two chances at the playoffs.
