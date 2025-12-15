Kings Guard Could Be Potential Trade Target for Lakers

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be big sellers ahead of February's trade deadline, but not just when it comes to their veteran stars. 25-year-old guard Keon Ellis has been shoved into trade rumors this season, despite the vast majority of the fanbase hoping the franchise would keep him around long-term.

Due to his age, contract, defensive versatility, and three-point shooting, Ellis is undoubtedly one of Sacramento's premier trade assets, but what team is most fitting to take a swing on him?

NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported on The Stein Line that the Los Angeles Lakers are likely in the market for a 3-and-D player, and Ellis could be one of their top targets.

"League sources say that the Lakers would naturally like to be in the 3-and-D market this Trade Season, but it's a very limited market at this juncture, essentially headlined by Sacramento's Keon Ellis despite the fact that Ellis is playing seven fewer minutes per game this season under Kings coach Doug Christie than he did last season," Stein wrote.

Why the Lakers could target Keon Ellis

Nov 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts to a call during the first quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Despite most fans wanting Ellis to stay in Sacramento, especially as the team's second-best defender, the Kings have not been treating the young guard right. Ellis has logged multiple DNPs this season, despite head coach Doug Christie consistently preaching about a lack of effort and defense.

Why would the Lakers not want to get one of the league's premier guard defenders at a discount?

Last season, when Ellis was rightfully logging 24.4 minutes per game through 80 appearances, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals, shooting 48.9% from the field and 43.3% from three-point range. Now, after accepting his team option rather than offering him a contract extension, the Kings are not prioritizing his development at all.

Perimeter Iso Defense and Defensive Playmaking among non-bigs



Keon Ellis would transform the Lakers defense pic.twitter.com/TfwRGEhrs7 — Taylor Wyman (@taylormetrics) December 5, 2025

Despite a very talented roster, headlined by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers have just the league's 20th-ranked defense. Of course, adding just one player would not drastically change their defensive outlook, but there is no doubt that Ellis would make a difference.

The best-case scenario for the Kings is that the franchise comes to its senses and not only keeps Ellis in Sacramento, but also gives him the playing time that he deserves. The Kings have the opportunity to make the right moves ahead of February's deadline and truly get back on track, but trading Ellis would certainly be a mistake.

Recommended Articles