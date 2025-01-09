Doug Christie's Honest Statement After Kings' 5-Game Win Streak
After losing his debut as interim head coach, Doug Christie has led the Sacramento Kings to five consecutive wins. The Kings are now tied for tenth place in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record, sitting just two-and-a-half games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for sixth place.
Nobody expected Christie to turn things around after Sacramento fired Mike Brown, but the team has rallied behind the former Kings star. The Kings are coming off a double-overtime win over the Miami Heat, where they stormed back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to steal the victory.
The players have not kept it a secret that they prefer how Christie communicates with them, which is obvious with how they have responded and elevated their on-court product.
Following their five-game win streak, Christie revealed what he thinks is working for his team and why the players are stepping up to fight hard for these wins.
"More than anything, I just think they continue to find themselves," Christie said. "They're trusting each other, they're playing for each other at a high level. They're not really worried about their mistakes... And they just keep on playing, like 'Don't look at me, don't wave at me. Just play the game, man. I trust you. You guys trust each other,' and when you have that, you give yourself a chance."
The Kings now head into one of their biggest tests of the season on Friday, traveling to face the Boston Celtics on the road. Facing the defending champs on their home court is never easy, especially with how talented and well-rounded this Boston squad is.
Christie and the Kings have been knocked during their win streak for only beating short-handed opponents, so going into Boston and defeating the reigning champions would be massive, and certainly build up the trust and confidence that Christie says is so important.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!