Doug Christie's Brutally Honest Statement After Kings-Warriors
Things were going well before the trade deadline. In their first matchup of the season, the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 129-99 on January 5. The Warriors starting lineup included Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, and Trayce Jackson Davis - only one of whom is still in Golden State. Sacramento won again on January 22, 123-117, but it has not been the same since.
The trade deadline saw each team undergo significant changes. In sum, Sacramento traded De’Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine, SA 27 FRP, MIN 31 FRP, and five 2RPs. Golden State traded Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, a top-ten protected first-round pick, and second-round picks for Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
The Northern California teams have been headed in different directions since those transactions. The Warriors have completely turned their season around after the trade deadline, due in large part to the acquisition of Butler. The Warriors are 13-2 since the deadline and 13-1 with Butler in the lineup.
The Kings have played fairly well post-deadline as well, sporting an 8-6 record, with several close losses to the Nuggets and Clippers that could have easily swung the Kings’ way with a different bounce or two. Importantly, neither game against the Warriors has been remotely close.
After a lopsided Kings loss to the Warriors that marked the Kings’ first three-game losing streak during his tenure as interim head coach, Doug Christie addressed what he has faced in his time at the helm of a notoriously turbulent franchise.
“[A] coach might get this in five years," Christie said. "When you trade your player, you fire - you lose coaches, you bring in multiple players..then you have injuries. This is something that I’ve seen in 70 days. So, it’s going to make me better, it’s going to make [the team] better..we’re not going to sit here and have excuses.”
This Kings season can be broken into at least four portions: early season continuity; post-Mke Brown; post-De’Aaron Fox; and Sabonis injury. A seasoned coach would have issues navigating this turbulence, let alone Christie, who is balancing significant roster turnover while also familiarizing himself with being a head coach for the first time.
While acknowledging how taxing this season has been, Christie noted that he will not make excuses. That closely aligns with who he was as a player - defensive stalwart as he typically embraces challenges. This mindset will ideally resonate with the team, as they are back in action on Friday night against a Phoenix Suns team with their backs against the wall.
