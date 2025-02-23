Doug Christie's Honest Statement on Kings' Biggest Struggles
To say the Sacramento Kings have been struggling since they overhauled their roster at the trade deadline would be an understatement. They have been awful. Championship aspirations are laughable. The way the team is currently playing, just making the Play-In Tournament would be a pleasant surprise.
The Kings are averaging 15.9 turnovers per game over the last seven games, which is 29th in the NBA over that stretch. In that same seven-game sample, the Kings are giving up 123.9 points per game to their opponents, which is good for 26th. Last night in the team’s 132-108 drubbing at the hands of their NorCal rivals the Golden State Warriors, the Kings had a season-high 24 turnovers which led to 38 points off turnovers for the Warriors.
After the game, interim head coach Doug Christie held a meeting with the starters, presumably to address concerns and demand accountability. Today at practice, Coach Christie explained how the team’s two most glaring problems, turnovers and defense, are connected. Asked by NBC’s Deuce Mason what his biggest concern defensively was, he pointed to turnovers:
“The biggest concern is offensively, you’re turning the ball over with live ball turnovers, there’s not a lot of defense for that," Christie said. "Guys are getting breaks… they’re drawing fouls, they’re getting to the basket, they’re collapsing what defense you do have back in the transition, and they’re kicking the ball out… defensively there were some really solid things. Keegan did a good job on Steph (Curry), Keon came in, did a decent job on Steph as well.”
Coach Christie’s tone has mostly stayed positive despite the team’s struggles since the trade deadline. However, his frustration is starting to show, and with only 26 games remaining in the regular season, he knows it’s now or never to get the season back on track.
The Kings next play on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!