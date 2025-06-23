Ex-Celtics, Kings Star Posts Heartfelt Message Before NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just two days away, and many teams are gearing up to select their next difference-makers, and hopefully not embarrass themselves with a bad pick.
The Sacramento Kings have had many embarrassing draft moments. From drafting guys like Nik Stauskas and Thomas Robinson in the top ten to passing on Luka Doncic to select Marvin Bagley second overall, the Kings have had some rough draft moments. However, they have had some great ones too.
Of course, the Kings hit on guys like De'Aaron Fox, DeMarcus Cousins, and Tyrese Haliburton, but one of their best draft choices was selecting Isaiah Thomas with the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.
Thomas is undoubtedly the best 60th overall pick in NBA history, as the 5-foot-9 point guard would ultimately become one of the best in the league. Thomas spent his first three seasons in Sacramento, averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the 2013-14 season before getting sent to the Phoenix Suns via sign-and-trade.
However, his great career only got better from there. Midway through his debut season with the Suns, Thomas got sent to the Boston Celtics, which ended up being the best thing that could have happened to him.
In two seasons with the Celtics, Thomas was a two-time All-Star, but his 2016-17 campaign will forever be legendary. Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game, becoming the shortest player in NBA history to reach this mark, earning All-NBA Second Team and finishing fifth in MVP voting.
Of course, Thomas etched his name in NBA history during his short tenure with the Celtics, but the Kings were the first team to give the undersized point guard a chance.
On the 14-year anniversary of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thomas posted a short heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter).
Via Isaiah Thomas: "6/23/11 changed my life forever 🏁🏀"
Thomas has played just six NBA games since the 2021-22 season, as his time in the league is likely wrapped up, but his career will certainly be remembered for a long time. Thomas inspired many, not only for being a 5-foot-9 two-time All-Star, but for never giving up. After being the last pick in the 2011 Draft, nobody expected Thomas to be anything, but he turned into a star.