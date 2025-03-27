Ex-Kings Executive Sends Message After Taking New Job
The Sacramento Kings have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign.
The Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, traded away franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox, and now assistant general manager Wes Wilcox has jumped ship with just ten games left in the regular season.
Wilcox took a new job to become the general manager of the University of Utah men's basketball program. Wilcox has been the Kings' assistant general manager since the 2020-21 season, but has cycled through five different NBA franchises since 2001.
Following the announcement, Wilcox sent a goodbye message to the Kings franchise and city of Sacramento.
"Dear Sacramento, for the past four and a half years, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Sacramento Kings organization and its peerless fanbase. Vivek Ranadive's passion, commitment and love of this franchise is unmatched. Monte McNair is a remarkable leader and a lifelong friend. Doug Christie is a bright light for the city of Sacramento – and a head coach with a fantastic future in the NBA. Matina Kolokotronis and John Rinehart have been incredible partners and play such important roles in the successes of the franchise on and off the floor. Kings leadership is poised to lead the organization into even better days ahead.
"And I want to give particular thanks to the great and dedicated players, coaches and staff who have helped the Kings make history in recent seasons. This has been a transformative chapter in both my professional career and my family's lives, and we'll forever cherish our time here.
"Also, I want to thank the most passionate, loyal fans in the NBA for your endless enthusiasm and unconditional care of Kings basketball. Like you all, the Wilcox family will keep cheering for Sacramento Kings basketball."
If the Kings miss out on the playoffs for the second consecutive year, which things are trending in that direction, fans will likely be calling for more front office overhaul, and Wilcox's exit might have just jump-started that process.
Of course, everyone should wish success for Wilcox at his next position, even if fans' feelings toward the job he did in Sacramento are very mixed.
