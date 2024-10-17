Former Defensive Player of the Year Suggested as Target for Kings
The 2024 NBA season is just around the corner and the Sacramento Kings are looking to make a statement after last season's failures. A missed playoff birth meant that the Kings needed to change the roster and general manager Monte McNair responded in grand fashion by acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
While it looks like a better roster on paper, the Kings still have some flaws. Three of the five starters in Sacramento can be considered "offensive-minded" players: DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis. Defensively, these players are capable but are meant to be overshadowed by Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray on that end of the court.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey thinks Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart would fill some gaps to help bolster the team's defense. Smart, who won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, is one of the league's best at shutting down opposing offenses.
The Kings have plenty of offense from De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and still developing Keegan Murray. It's why a defensive specialist like Keon Ellis makes sense as a fifth starter.- Andy Bailey, B/R
But even with him, Sacramento is probably short on defense. And if the Grizzlies do indeed make Smart available, he'd provide a boost on that end while also adding some experience and leadership.
In his DPOY campaign, Smart helped the Boston Celtics lead the NBA in the fewest points allowed per game (104.5), lowest opposing field-goal percentage (43.4%), and lowest three-point percentage (33.9). As a perimeter defender, Smart brings a 6-foot-9 wingspan that gives him an edge to create deflections and force steals.
Last season, Smart started in 20 games for the Grizzlies and managed to average 2.1 steals per game. The 10-year veteran would fit in perfectly with Mike Brown's scheme as the team looks to perfect the balance between going for a steal and getting caught reaching.
Smart is also more than capable on the offensive end of the floor, specifically as a playmaker. He's been averaging 5.6 assists per game over the past five years and could fit into the pick-and-roll offense that Kings fans know and love.
It is important to note that while Smart would be a great addition, the Kings did draft two-way guard Devin Carter in the first round of this year's draft. Even though Carter is injured, he'll likely be able to develop into a player who can play the same way as Smart.
The Kings will take the court in their first regular season game at Golden1 Center on October 24th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
