Former Kings Top 5 Pick Signs With Lebanese Team
The Sacramento Kings have been known for their poor draft choices over the past 20 years, and their decision in 2012 was certainly one of the worst.
The Kings often found themselves with a top-ten pick due to underperforming year after year, but whether it was poor scouting or bad luck, they missed almost every time. In the 2012 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Thomas Robinson out of Kansas, and needless to say, it was a miss.
Robinson signed with Homenetmen Beirut of the Lebanese Basketball League last week, joining another former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad.
Robinson has cycled through different international squads since last playing in the NBA in the 2016-17 season. The former fifth-overall pick has made a good career overseas, most recently averaging 34.5 points and 13.3 rebounds through four games with the NLEX Road Warriors.
Robinson played just 51 games in Sacramento before the Kings traded him to the Houston Rockets midway through his rookie year. In his short stint as a King, Robinson averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but the Kings gave up on him very soon.
Robinson also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers, playing more games in Portland than anywhere else.
The 6-foot-10 forward was never able to establish himself in the league, having to find a new home every year. While Robinson did not get much of a chance to develop in Sacramento, he has established himself as a solid presence overseas and continues to make a career playing basketball across Europe and Asia.
