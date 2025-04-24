Four Options for the Kings to Add Length and Athleticism
The Sacramento Kings have two main needs for this offseason. It's clear from the outside looking in, and it's clear to new General Manager Scott Perry as well.
We've already looked at four early point guard options for the Kings, so up next are four early looks at wing options, specifically with a focus on Sacramento adding length and athleticism. Two of the four were prominent names during last season and continue to be good fits for the Kings. Another is a new young option, and the final a highly unlikely dream target.
Cam Johnson - Trade (Contract: 2 Years, $43 Mil)
2024-25 Season Stats: 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 39.0 3P%
Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Kings were repeatedly linked to Cam Johnson, but they never pulled the trigger to bring in the talented wing. Now with our eyes set on the 2025-26 season, Johnson still seems like one of the best wing options available for the Kings to bring in.
Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Johnson would slide in next to Keegan Murray to form one of the best wing duos the Kings have had in years. He brings all of the intangibles that the Kings need: a solid defender who can knock down the three at a high volume.
Johnson is the most prominent three-point shooter on this short list. Adding his 39% shooting on 7.2 attempts from last season would fit perfectly into Doug Christie's system (assuming he gets the head coaching job). Even if the Kings select a different coach, adding an offensive threat like Johnson would be a great addition for the Kings.
John Collins - Trade OR Free Agent (Contract: 1 Year PO, $26.6 Mil)
2024-25 Season Stats: 19.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 39.9 3P%
It wouldn't be an offseason if we didn't talk about the possibility of John Collins becoming a King. Another player that Sacramento was linked to around last year's trade deadline, Collins has the choice to pick up his $26.6 million player option or become a free agent. With money tight in the NBA, it wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up the option.
Either way, he should be on the Kings radar. The Kings have lacked a hyper-athletic big since the departure of Chimezie Metu. It feels like a disservice to Malik Monk that the Kings have yet to pair him with a true lob threat, a role that Collins would fill perfectly.
While he doesn't have the high volume of three-point shooting the Johnson would bring, Collins is a legitimate threat to step out and hit the three with a career 36.3% clip from beyond the arc and 39.9% last season. He would be the clear power forward in the starting lineup and allow Murray to slide back down to the small forward position, which he seemingly prefers. Collins may be a re-tread when it comes to ideas, but the fit still works around the current Kings roster.
Jonathan Kuminga - Restricted Free Agent
2024-25 Season Stats: 15.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK, 45.4 FG%, 30.5 3P%
While Johnson and Collins are ideas that were heavily discussed last season, Jonathan Kuminga is a new addition to look at for the Kings. His future with the Warriors seems to be in jeopardy. As a restricted free-agent, Kuminga will be extremely difficult to bring in, but he brings the highest ceiling of everyone on this list.
What he lacks in three-point shooting, he makes up for in getting to the rim. Kuminga shot just 30.5% from beyond the arc last season, but shot 71.6% in the restricted area.
He's another player who fits into the super athlete archetype that the Kings lack in their frontcourt. And at just 22 years old, he would instantly become the Kings' youngest player, as he's younger than both Murray and Devin Carter.
Kuminga brings risk as he's the most unproven talent on the list, but pairing him with Murray would give the Kings a starting wing duo for the foreseeable future, also something the Kings haven't had in years.
Herb Jones - Trade (Contract: 2 Years, $28.8 Mil)
2024-25 Season Stats: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK, 43.6 FG%, 30.6 3P%
Herb Jones has been and will continue to be my dream target for the Sacramento Kings. He's also the most unlikely player to be moved as he's on a great contract ($13.9 mil 2025-26, $14.9 mil 2026-27), is only 26 years old, and is one of the best defenders in the league.
But all of those reasons are why he's so high on my list. The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a disappointing 21-61 season. They likely don't want to trade Jones, but if they do, the Kings could throw as many draft picks as needed to bring in the talented forward. Pairing Jones with former teammate Keon Ellis would create one of the most disruptive duos in the league.
Jones only played 20 games last season, but in those contests, he averaged 4.5 deflections. That would have ranked second in the league rankings to only Dyson Daniels. Ellis was right behind him at 3.5. If the Kings want to go all-in on the defensive side of the court, Jones is one of if not the best options in the league.