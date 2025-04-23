Length and Athleticism: New Kings GM Setting Out to Fix Major Team Need
New Kings General Manager Scott Perry didn't waste any time getting down to the roster issues that the Sacramento Kings need to address and improve upon. For years, the Kings have been undersized and have struggled with teams that are lengthy and athletic, a la the New Orleans Pelicans from two seasons ago and the Dallas Mavericks as recent as the Play-In loss.
With a guard-heavy rotation that lacked wing depth, Sacramento has been unable to find viable options to pair with and back up Keegan Murray. The most frustrating part for many Kings fans, it's been a problem that has plagued Sacramento for years.
Former General Manager Monte McNair was never able to find the pieces to build what felt like a complete roster, but Scott Perry appears to have length and athleticism high on his offseason priority list in order to build a sustainable winner.
Also as I assess it from afar, I think we need to add more length and athleticism to this group to enhance some of the talent that's here.- Scott Perry
It's a refreshing statement to hear after season after season of the same glaring issue. The NBA has been trending toward long athletic rosters for years, but the Kings have failed to keep up. Last offseason, instead of going out and getting another wing to pair Murray, they signed DeMar DeRozan.
The DeRozan signing was great in theory to add another proven scorer who could create his own shot, but it didn't address the root of the problem with the Kings.
With their two best players being De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings needed a very specific type of addition to complete the roster. With Zach LaVine taking the place of Fox, they are still facing the same roster construction issue heading into this offseason.
Ideally, they would pair LaVine and Sabonis with two wings who can provide the length and athleticism that the two stars lack, one of which being Murray. LaVine is one of the best scorers in the league, but is never going to be better than an average defender. And the same can be said for Sabonis.
The All-NBA center is great at so many things on the court, but his defensive limitations are clear. Pairing him with another long defender feels like it would make both his and LaVine's lives easier going forward.
Whether it be trading DeRozan, brining in free agents, or a myriad of other roster moves, the answer is clear. This roster needs an overhaul with a focus on length and athleticism. And thankfully, Perry is on board with that direction for the roster.
It's easier said than done, as every team in the league has the same need, but it's a refreshing sentiment to hear as the Kings begin their new era under Perry. Time will tell if he's able to pull off the roster construction to support the statement, but Sacramento is off to a great start, putting the focus on the right needs of the roster.