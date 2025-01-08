Four 'Under-the-Radar' Trade Targets Revealed for the Sacramento Kings
After losing six consecutive games and firing head coach Mike Brown, the Sacramento Kings have effectively revived their 2024-25 season with an active five-game win streak. The Kings now look ahead to a massive road matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday, for a chance to extend their win streak and put the NBA back on notice.
Interim head coach Doug Christie has done everything he can to give this team life again, effectively communicating with the players and picking up much-needed wins in desperate times.
The coaching change has obviously worked, but are there still roster moves that need to be made?
In ESPN's latest NBA power rankings, they moved the Kings up four spots to 20th but also suggested a few names for the team to monitor on the trade market.
"A five-game winning streak under interim coach Doug Christie won't likely do much to change the Kings' pursuit of a deadline upgrade, although it might change their target," Kevin Pelton writes. "The Kings could use help in the frontcourt, where they lack a reliable backup for Domantas Sabonis and have limited size at the forward spots. Jerami Grant, Brandon Ingram, Cameron Johnson, and Kyle Kuzma are logical targets to fill that void."
Brooklyn Nets standout forward Cam Johnson continues to get brought up in any trade rumors involving the Kings, making him the most likely target if they do make a move for a wing ahead of February's deadline.
The other three options of Jerami Grant, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma remain unlikely, mainly due to their poor contract situations and the limited assets Sacramento has available in any trade.
Johnson's elite 3-and-D ability makes him an intriguing target for any NBA team, allowing the Nets to raise their asking price as offers are likely to flood in ahead of the trade deadline. If the Kings are looking to make a move without giving up too much, looking to Grant or Kuzma would be better options but are certainly worse fits in Sacramento's system.
