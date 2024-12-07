Insane Fact Sums Up the Sacramento Kings' 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings scored a much-needed win on Friday evening, demolishing the San Antonio Spurs 140-113 behind a dominant shooting performance. The win helped the Kings get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.
While the win Friday night may temporarily give the team and fanbase some positive feelings, it will still be overshadowed by what has been a very rough stretch for the Kings. In fact, one glaring fact illustrates just how bad the past month has been for the Kings.
The Kings have now gone more than a month without winning consecutive games, a very troubling fact for a team that before the season was hoping to make a playoff run. The team hasn’t won consecutive games since they beat the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors on November 4th and 6th, respectively.
After beating the Raptors on November 6th to move to 5-3 on the season, the Kings have since gone 6-10, including a particularly bad stretch in which the team lost six of seven games. They currently sit at 11-13, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. While it’s just over a quarter of the way through the season, it’s hard to not see the season as disappointing thus far.
The Kings will have hoped to have turned a corner, however, having won two of three, including an impressive win over the impressive Houston Rockets. The offense has been explosive since guard Malik Monk was inserted into the starting lineup.
Sacramento will hope to end their consecutive wins drought on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.
