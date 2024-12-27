Instant Reaction: Kings Part Ways With Head Coach Mike Brown
The Sacramento Kings are riding a five-game losing streak and have fallen to 13-18 early into their 2024-25 campaign. While rumors circulate around the possibility of trading superstar point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings just made a massive change in the locker room in hopes of turning around their season.
It has been challenging to pin the blame on anyone for Sacramento's disastrous start to their season, but the Kings front office felt like it was time for a change.
The Kings have parted ways with head coach Mike Brown, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Mike Brown's third year in Sacramento has been a disaster, but his first two seasons were on path to cement him as one of the franchise's best. Brown led the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 years and won 48 and 46 games, respectively, through his first two seasons.
Brown's firing cannot be unexpected due to Sacramento's 13 wins through their first 31 games, but a serious question arises: Who is next?
The Kings went through 11 head coaches as they attempted to find one to take them back to the postseason, and Brown was their man. The front office made minimal moves to seriously improve the team during Brown's tenure and failed to give him the necessary tools to succeed.
While Brown's rotations were questionable, there was minimal proof that he had been the source of Sacramento's issues. If the Kings want to actually improve, it starts with roster construction, and the front office pinning Mike Brown as their scapegoat is a very questionable move.
Of course, when a team is on a five-game losing streak and sits in 12th place in their conference despite having star talent, many can expect the head coach to take the fall.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!