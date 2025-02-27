Keegan Murray Scores Season High as Kings Balanced Attack Takes Down Jazz
The Sacramento Kings took care of business and did exactly what they needed to do as they took down the 14-win Utah Jazz 118-101.
Unlike their win over the Charlotte Hornets where Zach LaVine scored 42 points, the Kings used a balanced attack tonight to take down Utah.
Keegan Murray led the way with a season-high 26 points, topping the 20-point mark for the first time since November 24th, as pointed out by ESPN 1320's James Ham.
Murray shot 9-of-16, 56.3%, from the field and 5-of-10, 50%, from beyond the arc for his best offensive game of the season. While he's struggled at times this year, the third-year wing remains one of the Kings biggest X-factors as the team is so difficult to beat when he's hitting his shots.
It wasn't just Murray getting the job done tonight, as seven players scored in double-digits. All five starters scored in double digits, and Jonas Valančiūnas chipped in 15 and Keon Ellis 11 off the bench.
This game couldn't have been more different than the win over the Hornets, where only four players broke the double-digit mark as LaVine caught fire.
Sacramento's roster is uniquely set up to either ride the hot hand like on Monday, or spread the ball around and use the balanced approach. Theoretically that should help give them multiple ways to win, as long as one of the two approaches works on any given night.
The Kings still had some unforced turnovers that led to easy buckets for the Jazz, but they finished the night with just 12 for the game, much better than 18 and 24 the last two games.
This game wasn't perfect for Sacramento. They got off to a slow start and let the Jazz get too many good looks from beyond the arc, but in the end, they got the win. In the midst of a Western Conference postseason positioning battle, that's all that matters when it comes down to it.
