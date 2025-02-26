Keon Ellis Receives Injury Update Before Kings-Jazz
The Sacramento Kings finally came to life on Monday night, hammering the Charlotte Hornets 130-88 behind a historic 42-point outing from two-time All-Star Zach LaVine. While it was a great night in Sacramento for their first win since the All-Star break, one injury had fans worried.
Fan-favorite guard Keon Ellis left Monday's game with an ankle injury, limping to the locker room after landing awkwardly while contesting a shot. Ellis would return from the locker room, planning on re-entering the game, but was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Ellis, 25, has been a difference-maker for the Kings this season, and fans have consistently been calling for him to get more opportunities. In 10 games where Ellis has played 30+ minutes this season, he averages 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals, shooting an insane 51.5% from beyond the arc.
Heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, Ellis has received an injury update from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
"Promising Update: Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (right ankle) will travel with the team to Utah for Wednesday’s game and will be listed as questionable to play, league sources inform me," Haynes posted.
The Kings are just 29-28 with just 25 games remaining in the regular season, so every game matters moving forward. As they sit in 10th place in the West, they need to take advantage of games against weaker opponents like the Jazz, so having Ellis available would be a major help.
