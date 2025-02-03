Kevin Huerter's Message to Sacramento Kings After Chicago Bulls Trade
The Sacramento Kings completed one of the biggest trades in franchise history on Sunday, sending star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a few draft picks and Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls.
As part of the deal, the Kings sent Jordan McLaughlin to San Antonio and Kevin Huerter to Chicago, sending out three players total to bring in LaVine and Spurs' Sidy Cissoko.
The Kings first traded for Huerter in the 2022 offseason from the Atlanta Hawks, and the sharpshooter quickly ascended into the conversation as one of the top marksmen in the NBA. While Huerter's production has taken a hit recently, he played a significant role in the Kings' 48-win season to break a 16-year playoff drought.
Following the trade news, Huerter took to social media to send a heartfelt message to the Kings organization and fanbase.
Via Kevin Huerter: "Thank you, SAC! What a roller coaster these last 2.5 years have been. It was truly special to play for a city that loves and embraces their team so much.
Coming here, I didn't really know what to expect. I was living on the West Coast for the first time and playing for a new organization, but this place quickly made me feel at home. I will never forget the excitement of the first #BeamTeam and ending the long playoff drought.
Success isn't always linear, and I wish we were able to accomplish more in my short time, but I'm excited for a fresh start.
Thank you! I wish the fans and the team nothing but the best."
Huerter was expected to be traded ahead of the deadline, and all fans should hope he excels in his new Chicago home. Over three seasons in Sacramento, Huerter proved how valuable and dangerous he can be, especially when he gets hot from deep. Huerter likely needed a change of scenery the past two seasons, and the Bulls could be the perfect place for him.
