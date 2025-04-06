Inside The Kings

Key Cavaliers Player Set to Return From 5-Game Absence vs Kings

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be at full strength against the Sacramento Kings.

Logan Struck

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's most impressive teams this season, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 62-15 record. The Cavaliers have joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as the only teams this season to reach 60 wins, as Cleveland has been incredibly dominant.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers are set to host the Sacramento Kings, who are incredibly desperate for a win. The Kings have lost seven of their last nine games and are hanging on to the final play-in tournament spot by a thread.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, looking to avoid an upset, they are getting a key player back on the floor. After missing the last five games with left knee tendinitis, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has confirmed that standout guard Ty Jerome will play against the Kings on Sunday.

The Kings desperately needed to catch a break against the Eastern Conference's top squad on Sunday, but Jerome's upgraded status certainly does not help.

Jerome, an NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate, is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season with hyper-efficient 50.9/43.1/86.8 shooting splits. After playing just two games in the entire 2023-24 season, Jerome has surprisingly become one of Cleveland's most valuable players on their way to one of their best years in franchise history.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2)
Of course, the Cavaliers have enough weapons to compete without Jerome on the floor, but his presence in the second unit has been massive for them. The Cavaliers went 4-1 in his recent five-game absence, but are certainly looking forward to getting him back on the court.

The Kings and Cavaliers face off at 6:00 p.m. EST in Cleveland on Sunday.

LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

