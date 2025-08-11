Key Returns and Arrivals to Sacramento Revealed
The regular season schedule continues to take shape as we approach the anticipated full release on Thursday. As a follow up to the initial schedule leaks, Kings insider James Ham reported several more noteworthy dates for the Sacramento Kings’ 2025-26 schedule.
Ham notes that the San Antonio Spurs will make their way to the Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2026. This will be former Kings star De’Aaron Fox’s first full season with the Spurs following the seismic deadline trade that saw him leverage his way to San Antonio to team up with French phenom (see: alien) Victor Wembanyama.
This is not Fox’s first time back in Sacramento - he played in the March 7 matchup last season, which ended as an 18-point win for the Kings.
De’Aaron Fox obviously meant (and should still mean) a lot to Kings fans. Given Sacramento’s draft history over the last couple decades, Fox signing his rookie max extension was a sight for sore eyes. Other than Fox, DeMarcus Cousins (2013) is the only Kings first round pick to receive a rookie extension over the last 20 years.
The homegrown star frequently evades Sacramento - a market that cannot bet on landing those sort of talents via free agency - and Fox was exactly that. He saw the franchise through a large portion of the 16-year playoff drought, only to lead the team out of it in that magical Beam Team season that now feels like a lifetime ago.
Though things got choppy on his way out of Sacramento, Fox should receive a strong ovation when he is announced in San Antonio’s starting lineup.
Fox storyline aside, the Spurs will be one of the most fun teams to follow this season. They come into the season sporting three high-level point guards: Fox, who recently inked a max extension, 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and Second Overall Pick Dylan Harper.
Ham also reports that First Overall Pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will visit Sacramento on December 27, following their Christmas Day matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Unless Kings fans saw him during his time at Duke or in Las Vegas at Summer League, this will be their first chance to see one of the best prospects in recent years after Nico Harrison’s bold move(?) to win the lottery.
Flagg is as good a prospect as Dallas could have hoped for as a team not openly rebuilding or tanking. At worst, he is the perfect gap filler, able to make plays and defend all positions. At best, scouts hope he can develop into a go-to scorer that can get his team a bucket as needed.
This will also be the Mavericks’ first full season without Luka Doncic, and their first full season with Anthony Davis. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Dallas will be at full strength when they come to Sacramento. Point Guard Kyrie Irving will be rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered towards the end of last season.
Sacramento will also reportedly visit Dallas on January 6.
Lastly, former coach Mike Brown will reportedly return as head coach of the New York Knicks on January 14. Brown, former unanimous Coach of the Year, helped restore some stability to Sacramento and, along with Fox, end the playoff drought. Brown was abruptly fired mid-season after yet another late-game collapse.
Brown takes over for Tom Thibodeau, hoping to elevate a Knicks team that stacked wins in the regular season, but appeared to have a relatively clear ceiling as a tier below Cleveland and Boston (when healthy).
Brown is no stranger to coaching in high-pressure environments, having served as head coach for the LeBron James-led Cavaliers, and as the successor to Phil Jackson with the Los Angeles Lakers. Coaching in Madison Square Garden in front of the always-chill New York fan base and media (/s) will surely be no different.
The remainder of the schedule (absent more leaks) should be expected on Thursday.