Kings Reportedly Have Eyes Set on Polarizing NBA Draft Prospect

The Sacramento Kings have been sliding down the NBA Draft lottery standings, going from the league's worst record and a guaranteed top-five pick to the fourth-worst record and the potential to fall to the eighth overall pick. With an eight-pick range, rather than a preferred five-pick range, the Kings have to prepare for a slew of possibilities.

With this, the Kings reportedly have their eyes set on a prospect who would likely be available outside of the top five: Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sactown Sports 1140's Matt George reported that the Kings are "fans" of Acuff Jr., and have him near the top of their draft board.

"I have no idea where he sits on the Sacramento Kings' board ... but got a pretty definitive response that the Sacramento Kings are really big fans of Darius Acuff," George said on Monday. "... If they were to fall to that five, six, seven range, I'm told they are very, very keen on the idea of Darius Acuff here in Sacramento. He has a lot of supporters in the Kings front office."

"I can tell you what I've been told, and that's that Darius Acuff has some fans in the Kings organization and, from what I understand, is pretty darn high on their draft board."@MattGeorgeSAC says he is hearing that the Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been catching the eye… pic.twitter.com/f12ayQy4oO — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) March 23, 2026

Why Acuff is an intriguing prospect

Acuff Jr. has been one of the biggest risers on draft boards this season, showcasing an elite offensive game during his freshman year at Arkansas. Not to mention, the hit rate of guards who were coached by John Calipari is hard to ignore.

This season, including two NCAA tournament games, Acuff is averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.6% from three-point range. There is no denying that Acuff Jr. is one of the most high-level offensive prospects in this year's class, so why not take a chance on him to lead the Kings' franchise?

The Kings have seemingly desperately searched for a new franchise point guard since trading away De'Aaron Fox, and there is reason to believe that Acuff Jr. could be the answer. Not only does he have an NBA-caliber scoring gene, but he is a high-level playmaker who creates for others. What's not to love? Well, his defense.

The flip side

Regardless of how elite Acuff Jr. is with the ball in his hands, nobody can ignore how horrible his defensive game is. Acuff Jr. is likely the worst defender in this year's draft, and a 6-foot-3 point guard who cannot play defense is unlikely to truly lead a team to a championship.

The league is shifting into a new era where two-way guards are key, and Acuff Jr.'s game might be stuck in the past. Offensive-minded guards with below-average defense are fading away in today's game, and Acuff Jr. fits into that category.

Of course, Acuff Jr. could still be an All-Star player at the next level, but if the Kings want to become a legitimate title contender in the next decade, which should be the goal for every team, then there has to be doubt about the Razorback.

There is a legitimate chance that Acuff Jr. is an absolute stud at the next level, and if the Kings view him as one of the draft's top prospects, despite his defensive lapses, then it is hard to blame them for taking that chance.