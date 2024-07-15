Kings Add Size, Pistons Gain Shooting in Mock Trade
It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings lack size. As of today, the Kings roster boasts seven guards and only two centers, Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len. While the three-time All-Star Sabonis will command most of the center minutes, there are still questions about the backup center minutes.
Alex Len was re-signed to a one-year veteran minimum contract this offseason and was a solid backup center last season, winning the role over JaVale McGee. However, there may be a better backup center option available via trade.
Last month, Yahoo Sports reported that the Detroit Pistons were “evaluating the market for Isaiah Stewart”. Stewart, or “Beef Stew” as he’s also known, is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound center who just completed his fourth season with the Pistons. In 46 games (45 starts), the 23-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 30.9 minutes while shooting an impressive 38.3 percent from three on 3.8 attempts per game.
Stewart is due to make $15 million for each of the next three seasons and has a team option for $15 million in the 2027-28 season. If the Kings were to get Stewart, they would have one of the best backup centers in the league, someone who would provide toughness on defense and floor spacing on offense, two things the Kings badly need from their bench players.
While Stewart wouldn’t come cheap, the framework of a deal may be rather simple. The Pistons need shooters. Last season the Pistons finished 26th in 3P% and 29th in three-pointers made. And as it happens, the Kings have been shopping one of their best shooters, Kevin Huerter.
Despite a down year last season compared to 2022-23, Huerter still boasts an excellent career 3P% of 38.2%. After suffering a torn left labrum and ending his season in March, Huerter was replaced by second-year guard Keon Ellis in the starting lineup and the team’s defense dramatically improved.
There is now an expectation that Ellis or Malik Monk will be the starting shooting guard to begin next season, and Huerter will find himself as the third shooting guard in the rotation.
While the trade would make sense for both teams on paper, the Pistons would likely want draft compensation in addition to Huerter. Here is the trade:
Sacramento Kings receive:
- Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons receive:
- Kevin Huerter
- 2028 FRP (lottery protected)
The Kings have two roster spots remaining and the NBA regular season begins in October.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!