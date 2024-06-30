Alex Len Re-Signs with Kings on One-Year Deal
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium broke the news. In a significant move for the Sacramento Kings, veteran center Alex Len has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal to return to the team this upcoming season. This re-signing marks Len’s fourth consecutive season with the Kings, reinforcing the team's depth and experience in the frontcourt.
Len's return adds valued depth to the Kings' frontcourt, ensuring a seasoned player is familiar with the team's system and dynamics. Over the 48 games Len played last season with Sacramento, he averaged 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, one assist, and just under one block per game while shooting 61.7% from the field.
Len's re-signing is a key part of the Kings' strategy to maintain their core while potentially enhancing their roster. The Kings are gearing up for a stronger playoff push with the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the recently re-signed Malik Monk. For starters, Len's role as a backup will be crucial during times of injury or rest days to ensure the team's performance level remains high.
Len's defensive prowess will be a key asset for the Kings next season. He's rated as one of the highest defensive players on the court, with a net rating of 15.5, the highest among Kings' rotational players. This defensive strength will be crucial for the team's success.
Returning to the Kings on a one-year, $3.3 million deal is a win for both Alex Len and the franchise. It reinforces the team's depth, adds veteran leadership, and ensures that Sacramento remains a competitive force in the Western Conference. Fans can look forward to seeing Len anchor the second unit's defense and mentor younger players.
