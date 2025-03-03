Kings Announce Domantas Sabonis Injury Update Before Mavericks Game
The Sacramento Kings picked up a huge road win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday to move to 31-28 and into ninth place in the Western Conference, but it was not all good news out of Sactown. Kings star center Domantas Sabonis left Saturday's contest after just one minute of action and did not return.
Now, the Kings have announced an injury update for their 28-year-old star.
"Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis underwent and MRI today. The MRI confirmed that Sabonis suffered a grade 1 left hamstring strain after exiting the game during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 1. Sabonis will be listed as out and an update will be provided in (1) week," the Kings announced.
Sabonis has already been ruled out for Monday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks and is set to miss at least the next three contests before being re-evaluated in a week.
The star big man is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with an incredible 59.6% shooting from the field and 43.2% from the three-point line. The Sacramento offense has practically run through Sabonis since he arrived in 2022, as he has become one of the league's elite playmaking bigs.
Thankfully, the Kings acquired Jonas Valanciunas at the trade deadline to fill in for Sabonis will he is hurt or on the bench, and he has thrived in his new role since joining the Kings. The franchise also signed Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract, so we will see him get some run in Sabonis' absence as well.
