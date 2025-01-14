Kings-Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Revealed
A seven-game win streak has completely revived the Sacramento Kings. They went from hopeless and firing their head coach to a winning record and one-and-a-half games behind sixth place in the West.
Riding the longest active win streak in the NBA, the Kings head into a challenging road test against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. After starting their season 2-8, the Bucks have turned things around and are now sitting in sixth place in the East at 20-17.
Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.
The duo of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has not disappointed this season, as any team with those two stars will be dangerous.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Tuesday's matchup in Milwaukee.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - OUT (groin)
Milwaukee Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo - PROBABLE (knee)
AJ Johnson - OUT (G League)
Chris Livingston - OUT (G League)
Khris Middleton - OUT (ankle)
Ryan Rollins - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Tyler Smith - OUT (G League)
Gary Trent Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (hip)
If the Bucks had to play without Antetokounmpo, it would be a massive advantage for the Kings, but his probable status should certainly give hope to Bucks fans. Antetokounmpo has already missed six games this season, and Milwaukee is 3-3 without him.
Bucks forward Khris Middleton is ruled out for Tuesday's matchup, as he is set to miss his 23rd game of the season.
Kings guard Malik Monk has also been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's matchup with right groin soreness, as Sacramento will be without one of their most important players in this marquee matchup. This is Monk's first game missed since becoming a starter, as Keon Ellis will now likely start alongside De'Aaron Fox.
The Kings and Bucks tip off at 5 p.m. PT in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
