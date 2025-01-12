Kings-Bulls Injury Report: De'Aaron Fox Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have extended their winning streak to six games after handily beating the Boston Celtics on the road, but now move to another cross-conference matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
The Bulls have won five of their last seven outings, as star guard Zach LaVine continues to dominate opponents. LaVine has scored 30+ points in five straight games, shooting nearly 60% from the field in that span.
The Bulls are 18-20 on the year, hanging around playoff position but certainly have work to do. The Kings hold the second-longest active winning streak in the NBA, but that could come to an end at any point. Sacramento certainly should not sleep on a dangerous Chicago squad, and do all they can to not let the Bulls snap their hot streak.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup in Chicago.
Sacramento Kings:
De'Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE (glute)
Chicago Bulls:
Torrey Craig - OUT (leg)
Ayo Dosunmu - DOUBTFUL (calf)
Adama Sanogo - OUT (knee)
Coby White - QUESTIONABLE (neck)
Patrick Williams - PROBABLE (elbow)
The Kings have been without star point guard De'Aaron Fox for the past three games, but are 3-0 without him. Fox is likely on his way to his second All-Star appearance, but the Kings have surprisingly shown they do not need him to pull out big wins.
The Bulls are pretty banged up heading into Sunday's matchup, with key players Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu each listed on the injury report.
The Kings and Bulls tip off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Chicago on Sunday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!