Kings Coach Gives Domantas Sabonis Injury Update Before Warriors Game
Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis has been out for the last five games with a grade 1 hamstring strain he suffered against the Rockets back on March 1st. Since then, Sacramento has gone 2-3 with losses to the Knicks, Clippers, and Nuggets.
Jonas Valanciunas has filled Sabonis’ spot about as well as anyone could and has quickly become one of the more impactful players on Sacramento’s roster. Fans have been clamoring for a backup center for the past few seasons because the team has been noticeably worse with him
According to Cleaning the Glass, Sabonis boasts a +4.4 On Court rating and a +9.4 On/Off differential meaning the team scores 9.4 more points per 100 possessions with Sabonis on the court. While it isn’t a Nikola Jokic-level drop-off (+23.1 differential), the team is still noticeably better when Domas is on the court.
As mentioned, Valanciunus has been great while filling in for Sabonis, but fans finally got an update on Sabonis’ injury status ahead of Thursday’s Nothern California battle against the surging Warriors. Christie talks to ESPN 1320’s James Ham about Sabonis’ injury and possible return.
"I think he's going to be day-to-day probably," Christie said about Sabonis. "He looked good to me. I'm happy to see him out here, period... As far as the health and when, I think that's still going to be up in the air."
While we don’t hear much about whether Sabonis will suit up on Thursday, it is great to hear that he is practicing and that coach Christie thought he looked good. We should get an update on Thursday before the game but do not be surprised to hear that Sabonis’ status will be determined after he goes through his on-court activities preparing for the game.
The Kings and Warriors tip off in the Chase Center in San Francisco at 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday.
