Kings Projected to Take a Risk With First Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings no longer have the worst record in the NBA after beating the Indiana Pacers, but their goal in the last 15 games of the season should be securing the top spot in the draft lottery. The Kings desperately need a new face to alter the direction of the franchise, and locking up the first-overall pick in this summer's draft would be the clearest path to that.

If the Kings land the top pick, though, who would they take? ESPN's Jeremy Woo predicts the Kings would select Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson with the first overall pick in his latest 2026 NBA mock draft, despite the injury concerns surrounding the star talent.

Kings take Peterson in new mock draft

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a break in play during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Peterson, 19, is arguably the most talented player in this year's draft class and went into the season as the top overall prospect. However, "issues with cramping and inconsistent play have heightened the perceived risk around taking him first," as Woo puts it.

This season with Kansas, Peterson is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range. There is no doubt that Peterson is gifted enough to score at all three levels against NBA competition, but he is not the safest prospect in the draft.

Peterson has missed 11 games this season, and in seven of his appearances, he played fewer than 25 minutes. Whatever the issue is, there is reason to be concerned with Peterson's consistently shaky availability.'

If the Kings wanted to play it safe and secure their future, they would select AJ Dybantsa or Cam Boozer in this position, but taking a chance on a prospect like Peterson is arguably the right choice for a franchise in Sacramento's position.

"As gifted a scorer as it comes," one power conference general manager told Woo about Peterson. "The wiggle, the aggressiveness, he comes in and takes over games. The NBA guys are working to get the insight on the injuries, but he's worth a headache or two."

Darryn Peterson vs Baylor tonight 😳



26 PTS | 11-13 FG | 2-4 3PT | 23 MINS pic.twitter.com/Ncu6lNPe5o — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 17, 2026

Peterson likely has the highest ceiling of any prospect in the draft, and when we see stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, and more high-level guards taking their teams to the next level, the idea of getting a player of Peterson's caliber to his full potential is even more exciting.

Recently, Peterson's efficiency has been shaky, shooting just 36.3% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range in his last seven games. Of course, every player has rough stretches, and Peterson will have the opportunity to shut down any concerns with some strong showings in the NCAA Tournament.

If the Kings wanted a safe bet in this year's draft, Peterson might not be the best choice, but if general manager Scott Perry is searching for a player who could completely change the franchise, the projected All-Star guard could be a risk worth taking.

As long as the Kings can land a top-four pick in this year's draft, they should be able to secure a franchise-altering prospect, but is Peterson the top prize?