Kings Coach Praises Rookie After Summer League Breakout
The Sacramento Kings took down the Orlando Magic 84-81, and while it was a team effort that got them the victory, it was Maxime Raynaud who took over the game early to give the Kings an early lead.
Raynaud jumped out to a hot start, scoring 11 points in the first four and a half minutes of the game on a perfect four-of-four from the field.
He finished the contest with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal, and shot 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) from three. He showed his inside game, his outside shot, and surprisingly better than expected defense.
When asked by Sactown1140's Brenden Nunes, Kings Summer League head coach Dipesh Mistry had nothing but praise for what the big-man brought to the court.
"Max plays so hard, but he plays so smart and he can play everywhere on the floor," Mistry stated. "He's kind of limitless in his potential. And he can affect the game in so many ways with his energy and effort, but then also his skill."
Raynaud did indeed impact the game in multiple ways tonight. We saw a little bit of everything from him tonight, including a post-up game, the outside shooting, rebounding, driving, and passing out to teammates.
It's what is so intruiging about both him and fellow rookie Nique Clifford. They can both do so many things on the court that makes it hard for the defense. And Raynaud especially showed paitence to make the right read, which is especially impressive for a rookie big.
Raynaud not only scored and facilitated, but showed an ease at which he operated on the court. Everything he did looked so smooth. Yes, his jump shot is a little slow, but he's also tall enough to negate the slower release, and made two of his five looks tonight.
Even the way Raynaud set screens and rolled to the basket looked impressive for a rookie. He set great screens for his teammates and had a knack for finding the empty space and lanes as he got to the hoop. It will be fun to see him once the regular season starts, to see him with great pick and roll guards in Dennis Schroder and Malik Monk.
It's hard not to overreact to Raynaud's big debut. At 7-foot-1, his potential truly is limitless like Mistry stated. A stretch big is so important in today's game, and while Domantas Sabonis shot well from three last season, he doesn't shoot nearly enough to consitute as a stretch big.
Many have wondered what Raynaud's role will look like once the season begins, as there's a gaping hole in the roster behind Keegan Murray at the power forward spot, and if early indications show anything, there definitely looks like a chance Raynaud can slot in at the four or back up Sabonis.
But after one game, it's clear the Kings may have found something with the 42nd pick of the draft. If Raynaud even played solid rotational minutes this year, that would be a huge win. But if this first game is any indication, he has the potential to be so much more for a Sacramento Kings team reshaping their roster.