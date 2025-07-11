Kings Coach Praises Rookie After Summer League Breakout

Dipesh Mistry on Maxime Raynaud’s big debut and hot start.



“Max plays so hard, but he’s so smart and he can play everywhere on the floor. He’s kind of limitless in his potential…”



The rookie big had 16 pts, 5 rebs, and 2 asts on 6/11 FG, 2/5 3P. pic.twitter.com/k4XyoS3xBo