Kings' De'Aaron Fox Reveals Key To Making All-NBA Team
Reports from last week revealed that Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox turned down a contract extension worth $165 million in hopes of getting a more significant deal done next offseason.
Next offseason, Fox will be eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension, but one key accolade could change everything. If Fox makes an All-NBA team this season, the star guard will be eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax extension. If Fox were to sign a deal worth $345 million today, he would hold the title for the largest contract in NBA history.
Fox made All-NBA Third Team during the 2022-23 season, as he led the Kings to 48 wins and the third seed in the Western Conference.
Despite having a better statistical 2023-24 season than he did in 2022-23, Fox was omitted from both the All-Star game and any All-NBA honors.
On Friday, Fox was asked what it would take for him to get All-NBA recognition again:
"I think it's the same thing that happened two years ago. You have to win games. You have to be in the playoffs. We have more TV games than we've had in the past. Those are the things, but at the end of the day, I think winning solves a lot of problems."
Fox has made it clear that his contract negotiations are not strictly about the money, but rather he wants to be committed to a winning franchise. The Kings' franchise point guard has committed himself to staying in Sacramento but wants to ensure that the team is able to compete among the league's best.
Fox's main goal as a King is to win, so ideally the wins will lead to All-NBA honors and he will land the supermax contract extension, but he is truly just focused on winning games.
If Fox has similar production this season as he did in 2023-24, but the Kings are a playoff team rather than sitting on the outside, there is no reason he will not get the All-NBA nod.
