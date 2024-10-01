Kings’ DeRozan Dishes on Keegan Murray’s Development
After the Sacramento Kings acquired six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason, many fans were worried about how his presence might affect the development of rising star Keegan Murray.
With both DeRozan and Murray expected to start this season, the veteran Hall of Fame-caliber offensive talent will certainly take touches away from the rising third-year forward, but fans should not freak out when Murray's scoring production dips.
During 2024 Media Day, DeRozan gave assurance that he will do all he can to help Murray's development (via @MattGeorgeSAC | X):
I'm looking forward to [playing with Murray]. I was the same way when I was young: quiet, didn't say much, just went along with the flow. That kid has got a lot of talent. So it's going to be fun to be able to be a vet to him, and kind of get him out of his comfort zone and take him to the next level.
Murray, 24, is coming off an impressive sophomore season averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The effective three-point shooter has developed an elite defensive game, elevating Sacramento on both ends of the court.
While DeRozan will take touches away from Murray on the wing, he will also create many open looks for the knockdown shooter.
Murray has certainly improved his off-the-dribble scoring since his rookie year, which many fans want to see more of. But, if he continues to shine as a shooter and defender, he will put the Kings in a great position to succeed.
DeRozan seems prepared to bring the best out of Murray as a veteran presence, which is exactly what all Kings fans should be excited to hear.
Follow Sacramento Kings On SI on Facebook and X/Twitter
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!