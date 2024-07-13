Kings Draw Unfavorable Group for NBA Cup 2024
The Sacramento Kings advanced to the Knockout Rounds of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament last season but fell short to the New Orleans Pelicans in an attempt to win the first-ever NBA Cup.
The NBA has drawn the groups for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, and the Kings will have a tough road ahead of them.
West Group A: Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers
The Kings drew a tough group, headlined by the Clippers and Timberwolves. Minnesota took a trip to the Western Conference Finals last year and has only improved in the offseason. Star guard Anthony Edwards has taken the league by storm, and could certainly lead the Wolves to win the tournament.
The Clippers lost star Paul George in free agency, but are still a talented team led by two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Sacramento's cross-state foe could cause some problems for the Kings.
The Rockets are an improving team behind rising star Alperen Sengun, along with talented head coach Ime Udoka. The Trail Blazers are filled with young talent and could be a sleeper team to win the stacked group.
While the Kings got a challenging draw, there is no reason they cannot win the group. The Timberwolves will certainly be the favorites to come out on top, but Sacramento should have a good shot.
The first NBA Cup matchup will be on November 12.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!