Kings Have New Decision to Make With Killian Hayes

The Sacramento Kings had an eventful February, with one deadline trade and three season-ending surgeries to endure, but they made a pair of positive roster moves to give struggling players another chance.

The Kings signed Patrick Baldwin Jr. to fill their last two-way spot, while also signing Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract with their final standard roster spot still open. However, Hayes' ten days in Sacramento are now up, and the Kings have to decide whether they want to sign him to another 10-day deal, sign him for the rest of the season, or cut ties with him entirely.

Killian Hayes' 10 Day contract with the Sacramento Kings has expired. Hayes can sign a second 10 Day deal with the Kings. Following that, Sacramento would need to sign Hayes for the remainder of the season to keep him on the roster. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 5, 2026

Killian Hayes' stint in Sacramento

Since signing his 10-day deal in Sacramento, Hayes has appeared in five games with the franchise, averaging 2.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 13.0 minutes per game, while shooting just 14.8% from the field and 18.8% from beyond the arc.

Hayes spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Pistons and a six-game stint with the Brooklyn Nets, but he was never known for his scoring. Hayes is a high-level playmaker, and that is what he showed glimpses of during his short Kings tenure.

At 24 years old, it made sense for the Kings to take a chance on Hayes. Worst-case scenario, the Kings do not sign him back, but best-case scenario, they like what they saw and keep him around for the rest of the season. The former seventh-overall pick has always had potential as an NBA-level point guard, and the Kings might as well be the team to give him that extra opportunity.

"It's a big-time opportunity for me," Hayes said about signing with the Kings. "It's what I've worked for all year, to get back in the A. Just coming in here, bringing energy as a point guard, sharing the ball, organizing, getting the guys going as well."

Had a moment to chat with Killian Hayes about his opportunity with the Kings, his experience thus far, getting to know Maxime Raynaud as a French-American and his journey to Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/J0kIjsTpcE — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 4, 2026

What's next for Hayes?

Hayes has spent the past two seasons in the G League, showing that he is still capable of being a high-level point guard. While he has not shown much in his time in Sacramento, it is easy to imagine the franchise deciding to keep him around.

With an NBA-worst 14-49 record, the Kings will not find many better options for their final roster spot, so giving Hayes more of a chance to get comfortable and prove what he is capable of in their last 19 games of the season is not a bad idea.

We can likely expect the Kings to hand Hayes a second 10-day contract, and if they like what they see with another few games under his belt, then he should earn a rest-of-season deal.