Kings Drop 4th Straight Game in Loss to Thunder
After a close loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, the Sacramento Kings held with the Oklahoma City Thunder through the first half, trailing just 61-62 at the break on the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Thunder came out and outscored the Kings 34-22 in the third quarter, and never let the Kings back in the game. The number that stands out once again is the Kings 8-of-31 (25%) shooting from beyond the arc.
The Thunder shot 14-of-32 (43.8%) from deep, good for a three-point deficit of 24 points for the Kings. It’s a recurring scene that we see on a nightly basis, and one the Kings will have to fix before they fall further in the standings.
Mike Brown decided it was time to shake things up, and Keon Ellis got the start in place of Kevin Huerter. Keon was solid in his start with 8 points and 3 assists on 2-of-3 (66.6%) from deep, but Huerter gave little to nothing off the bench.
The Kings need more volume from beyond the arc and Huerter is still their best chance to get that type of production. If he continues to come off the bench, the Kings need to get him involved in the best way to impact the game, and that’s with his shooting.
With him joining Malik Monk off the bench, the Kings double their chances of having someone come in and take over a game. Keon may have that ability too, but Huerter has a little more to offer in his offensive game at this point in their careers.
Whatever it is, the Kings need to figure it out, and soon. The West is unforgiving this year, and the Kings can find themselves in a hole they won’t be able to dig out of if things continue or get worse. The Kings will have the opportunity to break their four-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
