Kings Embarrassed in Washington - Fall to Wizards 111-116
The Sacramento Kings made a late push but ultimately came up short on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, falling 111-116 on the road in a game that was frankly painful to watch for long stretches.
The Kings entered the game against the Wizards on Wednesday night with a record of 36-39, good for tenth place in the Western Conference standings. The Kings and Wizards had both lost ten of their last thirteen games, but the teams began the night with vastly different perspectives on the final few games of their respective seasons.
The Kings are battling for a play-in position and the chance to advance to the playoffs, and the Wizards are…not, to say the least. Washington came in with a record of 16-59 and seemingly minimal incentive to win games the rest of the way. The Wizards are in their own battle against the Utah Jazz to see who will finish with the league’s worst record.
Sacramento got off to a decent start, getting good looks on the offensive end and pushing the pace of the action early. The Kings were not making many shots, but were playing well enough until back-to-back turnovers sparked an 8-0 run by the Wizards. The teams ended the first quarter tied at 26.
As the game went on, the Kings increasingly played like a team that lacked urgency and ambition. Despite the efforts of reserve center Jonas Valanciunas, who single-handedly kept the game close early in the second quarter, the Kings continued to allow the Wizards to go on runs and push the lead.
The Kings were able to close the gap to three points at halftime, but they did not have the look of a team that was truly competing. That changed to start the third quarter, as Keegan Murray started hitting shots and the Kings kept the game close.
However, the Wizards pushed the lead to 71-62 and ultimately outscored the Kings by 11 points in the third to take a 14-point lead into the final period. Despite the Herculean efforts of DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter, the Kings were unable to get stops on defense to take the lead.
The only real bit of fire and scrap that the Kings showed came in the fourth quarter. Malik Monk and Tristan Vuckcevic pushed and jawed at each other over the course of several possessions, culminating in the players receiving double technical fouls and having to be separated by teammates and coaches.
DeRozan scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth, but it was not enough for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis ended the game with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists, but only scored 9 points in the final three quarters. Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine contributed 18 points apiece for Sacramento. Keon Ellis scored just two points and only played 22 minutes in the game.
Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 23 points despite not playing a single minute in the fourth quarter. Washington got 19 points each from AJ Johnson and Bub Carrington, and 17 from Vukcevic off the bench.
Next up for the Kings is a road game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The Hornets fell to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday to drop their record for the season to 19-57. Another game against a team that isn’t necessarily prioritizing wins at this point in the season coming up for the Kings. Sacramento will be hoping for a different result than the one they got tonight.