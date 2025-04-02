Kings-Wizards Matchup of the Game: Keon Ellis vs Jordan Poole
The Sacramento Kings (36-39) look to get back in the win column against the Washington Wizards (16-59) after losing six of their last seven games.
With just 16 wins this season for the Wizards, this is a game the Kings should easily win. But the way things have been going lately you never know.
Washington's injury report is filled with players, limiting the matchup of the game options. While Washington doesn't win much, they have an electric scorer who can win them a game on any given night and the Kings defensive ace who will try and slow him down.
Season Stats:
- Keon Ellis: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 43.6 3P%
- Jordan Poole: 20.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 38.1 3P%
After going in and out of the starting lineup all season due to injuries, it appears that Keon Ellis is going to continue starting for the rest of the season. Having him in the starting lineup helps balance out the offense and defense, and allows for a lockdown defender to start the game on the opponents best guard.
While Ellis' numbers don't jump off the page, he continues to be a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc. The term 3&D gets thrown around a lot in the NBA, but Ellis truly is a prime example of the player archetype.
Ellis has started the last six games and seen a jump in almost all of his numbers. Over the stretch he's averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on an efficient 51.2% from the field and 48.1% from beyond the arc.
While the Kings are just 1-5 in those six games, it's great to see Ellis' efficiency not only maintain but climb with more playing time.
For the Wizards, a big scoring game from Jordan Poole doesn't automatically mean they're going to win, as he just led the team with 35 points in a blowout loss to the Miami Heat. But it certainly increases their chances.
The Kings tend to do their best to limit their opponents star player from scoring, and if they can shut down Poole, they should put themselves in good position to win.
The Wizards are just 1-18 in the 19 games that Poole has been held to 15 points or less.
So while Poole scoring doesn't always lead to wins, him being held in check almost always leads to a loss for Washington. Except the Kings to throw the kitchen sink at Poole to keep him from getting going tonight.
Stat predictions:
Keon Ellis: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Jordan Poole: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK