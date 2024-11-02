Kings Facing Former Fan Favorite in Raptors Matchup
There are several compelling storylines heading into the Sacramento Kings’ Saturday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The Kings are riding a three-game winning streak, and the Raptors will be retiring former King and Toronto legend Vince Carter’s jersey. However, one storyline has gone under the radar and it involves a reunion between the Kings and a former fan favorite.
On Saturday, the Kings will take on former Kings player Davion Mitchell, who was traded to the Raptors in June along with Sasha Vezenkov and a second-round pick in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.
Drafted by the Kings with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mitchell quickly endeared himself to Sacramento fans with his tenacious defense on the court and humble personality off it. Mitchell was a key bench contributor in the 2022-23 season when the Kings broke their playoff drought and finished as the three-seed in the Western Conference.
In 227 games for the Kings, the point guard out of Baylor averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 assists while posting shooting splits of 43.4/32.7/70.3. His best game for the Kings came in March of 2022, in which Mitchell, also known by his nickname “Off Night”, posted 28 points and 9 assists in 46 minutes in a 127-124 defeat to the Phoenix Suns.
Mitchell has a bigger role this season with the Raptors than had last season with the Kings. In the first six games of the season, he’s off to a solid start, as he’s posted averages of 8.8 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game, including a 16-point and 6 assist game against the Denver Nuggets.
Facing off against the Kings for the first time, Mitchell will look to try and prevent the Kings from winning their fourth straight game.
