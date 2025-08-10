Kings Grouped With Celtics, Bulls in New NBA Rankings
The Sacramento Kings have had an underwhelming 2025 NBA offseason, as the team went into the summer with high expectations of making major changes. New general manager Scott Perry has certainly done his due diligence in seeing how other teams value his players on the trade market, but no significant moves have been made.
The Kings, however, did acquire veteran point guard Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons, but fans were expecting the team to make a move for a star point guard to fill the void. Giving Schroder a three-year contract worth $44.4 million was certainly a surprise to many, and now the Kings could be stuck with a similar roster for the next couple of seasons.
The Kings have very timid expectations heading into the 2025-26 season, with their core of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan not showing anything special in the past.
Of course, the Kings have a few promising players that fans are excited for in Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud, but for the most part, it seems like the 2025-26 season will be a waste for the Kings. Luckily, the team owns their first-round pick, so they can afford to be a lottery team next season.
Where do the Kings rank among NBA teams?
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently released his power rankings "if the 2025-26 NBA season started today," and the Kings are near the bottom, as many would expect. However, they have some interesting company. Teams 15 through 24 are:
15. Dallas Mavericks
16. Milwaukee Bucks
17. Miami Heat
18. Boston Celtics
19. Indiana Pacers
20. Chicago Bulls
21. Sacramento Kings
22. Portland Trail Blazers
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Phoenix Suns
This is an interesting group for the Kings, as they are right behind the Celtics, Pacers, and Bulls, but ahead of teams like the 76ers and Suns. Any NBA analyst has to keep in mind that there is a scenario where the Kings put their talent to good use and make a playoff push, but the likely reality is that they will be fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.
"But the chances of this core, along with the recently signed Dennis Schröder, competing for anything beyond a play-in spot are slim to none," Bailey wrote.
Of course, on paper, it looks great that the Kings are in a group surrounded by teams like the Celtics and Pacers, but both teams will be playing without their franchise stars in Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively, and are still ranked ahead of the Kings.