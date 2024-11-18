Kings-Hawks Injury Report: DeRozan, Sabonis Status' Revealed
Sacramento Kings fans have recently witnessed one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, as star point guard De'Aaron Fox dropped 60 and 49 points on back-to-back nights. The Kings split that series, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves but beating the Utah Jazz. Now, they look to see what Fox does to continue his blazing hot streak against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
The Kings moved to 8-6 on the season, gearing up to host the 6-8 Hawks. Atlanta has been led by All-Star guard Trae Young, averaging 23.4 points and 11.3 assists per game, alongside rising star Jalen Johnson, averaging 18.9 points and 10.4 rebounds.
The Kings and Hawks met in Atlanta earlier in the season, where the Kings picked up an eight-point win headlined by a 31-point outburst from Fox. Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's rematch.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
DeMar DeRozan - OUT (back)
Malik Monk - OUT (ankle)
Domantas Sabonis - DOUBTFUL (back)
Atlanta Hawks:
Kobe Bufkin - QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
De'Andre Hunter - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Bogdan Bogdanovic - QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
Cody Zeller - QUESTIONABLE (personal)
Seth Lundy - OUT (ankle)
The Hawks are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back series, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Atlanta is a very talented team built around Trae Young, but they have had some standout role players early into the season.
Breakout guard Dyson Daniels has been one of the most surprising stories in the NBA this season, as the 21-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and leading the NBA with an absurd 3.7 steals per game. The Hawks have been looking for the right backcourt complement to Trae Young, and they might have finally found the answer with Daniels.
Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan is set to miss his third consecutive game and standout sixth man Malik Monk is set to miss his fifth straight. Star center Domantas Sabonis missed Saturday's win after dealing with lower back pain in Friday's loss, earning a "doubtful" status ahead of Monday's matchup.
With a handful of injuries hitting the team, De'Aaron Fox has really had to keep his foot on the gas, leading to these insane scoring outbursts. Monday's game will have to be another one where Fox stays aggressive all four quarters with his co-stars sidelined.
The Kings and Hawks tip off at 7 pm PST on Monday in Sacramento.
