Kings' Keegan Murray Shows Lockdown Defense vs. Warriors
With the addition of DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray officially got pushed to the power forward position this year for the Sacramento Kings. Murray hit the weight room to prepare for the season and came into training camp noticeably larger after gaining muscle.
With the added muscle there was the potential for Keegan to lose some of his agility that was on display last season, as the Kings put the young wing on guards defensively, especially before the emergence of Keon Ellis.
After the first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, Keegan remains as mobile as ever.
Locking up Stephen Curry is one of the most difficult assignments in the league. Keegan stays with the shifty guard, turns his hips, forces him baseline, and Steph is forced to give up the ball.
It’s just one defensive possession, but the ability to get out on the perimeter and play elite defense as a 6-foot-8 wing with a 6-foot-11 wingspan is part of what makes Keegan so special. There’s a reason that so many other teams put lengthy wings on De’Aaron Fox.
Time will tell if the added bulk helps Keegan defend the paint, but the great news as preseason gets underway is that it doesn’t seem to affect him guarding the perimeter.
Keegan came into the league as a shooter with elite scoring potential but is showing All-Defensive team abilities that hardly anyone saw coming.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!