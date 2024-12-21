Kings-Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers met for a divisional matchup on Thursday, and the Hollywood squad came out on top. The Lakers won 113-100, a poor collapse by the Kings that really summed up their 13-15 start to the season.
After the Kings swept the season series in 2023-24 and won 3-1 in 2022-23, the Lakers have already won their first two matchups of the new year, a complete shift from the past couple of seasons.
The two California squads meet again in a rematch on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. The Lakers and Kings have both been banged up this week but were relatively healthy for Thursday's matchup.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - QUESTIONABLE (calf)
Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Los Angeles Lakers:
Anthony Davis - QUESTIONABLE (elbow)
Rui Hachimura - PROBABLE (tibia)
Jaxson Hayes - OUT (ankle)
Jalen Hood-Schifino - OUT (hamstring)
Bronny James - OUT (G League)
LeBron James - QUESTIONABLE (foot)
Maxwell Lewis - OUT (G League)
Jarred Vanderbilt - OUT (foot)
Christian Wood - OUT (knee)
Lakers star duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James were both dealing with injuries heading into Thursday's matchup, and each landed on the injury report again for Saturday.
Davis and James were fairly disappointing in Thursday's matchup, shooting a combined 15-41 from the field. But, in their matchup earlier in the season, the two dominated with a combined 63 points. With both stars questionable heading into Saturday's matchup, the Kings could catch a much-needed break after losing their last two.
The Kings and Lakers tip off at 3 pm PT on Saturday in Sacramento.
