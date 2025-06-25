Kings Linked to Two Teams at End of NBA Draft First-Round
It's the day of the first round of the NBA Draft, and rumors are flying around everywhere. While the Kings have previously been linked to the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, but according to Marc Stein, there are two new teams to keep an eye on as the Kings attempt to get back into the first round.
In the latest Stein Line, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote a number of notes on the Kings, including that they are connected to two teams in their attempt to get a first-round pick, with the first being the recent NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
"The Kings don't currently have a first-round pick, but as The Stein Line first reported on June 12, have been telling agents that they believe they ultimately will. Multiple teams consulted Tuesday said they believe Sacramento has held talks aimed at setting up the acquisition of the No. 24 selection from Oklahoma City."
The Thunder are in the unique position of having just won the championship, but also having two first-round picks today with the 15th and 24th picks. But they also already have 13 players under contract for next season, and may not want two new rookies, or let alone players in general, on their roster next season.
That could mean that the Kings may be able to get the 24th pick just with future assets alone. Whether that be future first-round picks or multiple seconds, Sam Presti always seems to find a way to collect future assets.
The Kings were also linked to the Utah Jazz, whom they held frequent conversations last offseason centered on Lauri Markkanen. Apparently, Devin Carter was on the Jazz's radar during those talks, and his name could come up again today.
"It might be worth filing away that Utah, league sources say, previously showed interest in Carter when the Jazz engaged the Kings on Lauri Markkanen trade concepts during the 2024 offseason. Markkanen ultimately sign a contract extension with Utah last August that delayed until it guaranteed he would not be trade-eligible during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz hold the No. 21 overall pick Wednesday night, which is right in the range of Sacramento's presumed trade ambitions."
Carter averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 37% from the field and 29.5% from three last season. The numbers don't jump off the page, but he showed his strong defensive skills and hustle during a strong stretch to close out the season.
We haven't seen enough of Carter to get a true gauge on what he may become in the NBA, which leaves the door open for tremendous potential, and a team like the Jazz taking a gamble on his development.
While Carter is young(ish) and under team control for the rest of his rookie deal and with restricted free-agency, there's no guarantee that Scott Perry is as enamored by Carter as former GM Scott Perry was. Flipping him for a first-round pick this year, and hoping another young player to take a shot on, would certainly start the roster rebuilding process.