Kings-Magic Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs Paolo Banchero
After a 3-4 home stand, the Sacramento Kings (36-37) start their six-game road trip against the Orlando Magic (35-39). It's the Kings' final road trip of the season before they finish off with three games at home
Both Orlando and Sacramento are in similar situations standing-wise. The Kings currently occupy the ninth-seed while the Magic are sitting in eighth in the East. Both teams still have a chance to move around in the final standings, making this an important game for both squads.
For the matchup of the game, we look at the power forwards in a matchup of third-year top picks Keegan Murray and Paolo Banchero.
Season Stats:
- Keegan Murray: 12.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 34.9 3P%
- Paolo Banchero: 25.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 32.8 3P%
Keegan Murray has quietly come alive of late, standing out as a bright spot amid late season frustrations for the Kings. What's helped tremendously is Murray's three-point shot rounding back into form, as he's shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc over the last 12 games.
When Murray is making his shots, the Kings are almost impossible to defeat. And going up against the league's second-best defense in Orlando, the Kings will need all the help they can get on offense.
While Murray scoring another 17+ points would be great, his defense may be the deciding factor with the forward duo of Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Especially with Jake LaRavia out due to injury, Murray will be tasked with tall defensive assignments all night.
While Banchero doesn't make a ton of threes, just two per contest on six attempts, he is lethal when he gets in the paint. His combination of strength and athleticism makes him so hard to stop once he gets going downhill.
In his first matchup against the Kings this season, Banchero had 23 points and 9 assists on 60% shooting from the field. He did have an uncharacteristic night with zero rebounds though.
