Kings Make Unexpected Summer League Roster Change
After playing for the Sacramento Kings in the Las Vegas Summer League against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, guards Keon Ellis and Adonis Arms did not participate for the Kings against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. No explanation was given by the team.
Ellis, a third-year guard for the Kings, scored 29 points in 38 minutes in Sacramento’s 106-105 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday. His presence on the Summer League team was always a bit surprising, considering Ellis has already established himself as a solid contributor and starting caliber player for the Kings.
Ellis was seen on the Kings' bench in street clothes cheering on his teammates on Thursday. The defensive-minded Ellis has two years left on a three-year contract he signed with the Kings last season.
Arms' absence was a bit more surprising. After being a standout player during the California Classic, in which he averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 assists, the 6-foot-6 guard out of Texas Tech almost fell completely out of the Summer League Team rotation.
Arms stole the show in Bronny James’ California Classic debut, scoring 32 points as the Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers. But on Wednesday, Arms only played 4 minutes against the Knicks, scoring 3 points. Arms did not appear to be with the team on Thursday.
Arms’ play in the California Classic looked like it would earn him at least a two-way spot on an NBA roster, and it’s possible he left the Kings because he is joining another team.
The Kings have one more game at the Las Vegas Summer League, against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, July 20. Sacramento is 1-3 in the Summer League.
