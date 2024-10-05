Kings’ McDaniels Reveals the Challenge of Defending the Big 3
With the addition of six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings have formed a "big three" around De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeRozan.
Their new star trio, on paper, will be a nightmare for opposing defenses to try to figure out, but training camp already has teammates griping about the matchups.
Jalen McDaniels, another Sacramento offseason addition, spoke to the media about the challenges of defending Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis in practice (via Matt George | ABC10):
Guarding Fox, man, he's super quick. You can't do anything about it. You got to make it hard. DeMar as well, you can't jump on his pump fakes, stuff like that. Sabonis, strong down there, you got to be tough down there with him. I feel like me playing against those types of players is getting me better as well and getting me ready for the season.- Jalen McDaniels, Sacramento Kings
The amazing thing about Sacramento's star trio is that each member has different strengths. While they all excel with the ball in their hands, each should play off the others at a high level. Having to defend all three in practice would be a challenge for anybody.
McDaniels, who has struggled in years past, could be a key piece on Sacramento's bench if he can improve his game. As he said, defending high-level stars like Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis in practice can significantly help him contribute during the season.
If McDaniels can be a versatile defender toward the bottom of the second unit, it would already solve many of Sacramento's problems.
