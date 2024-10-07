Kings HC Mike Brown Gives Insight on Roster Decisions
The Sacramento Kings are just a couple days away from their first preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors, as a long offseason is finally wrapping up.
The Kings brought 21 players into training camp, the NBA's set maximum, but will have to cut that list down to 18 ahead of the regular season. With 14 players already on a standard contract and three on two-way deals, four players are left competing for Sacramento's final roster spot.
Kings head coach Mike Brown talked to the media about what goes into the decision to make cuts ahead of the regular season (via Brenden Nunes | Sactown Sports 1140).
"There's a lot. You’re looking for fit, what do we need, and can this player grow? You want guys that do the small things." Brown continues, "We're a team that likes to offensive rebound... [crashing the boards] is a skill set that we're looking for... We're looking for guys that will run the floor extremely hard every single possession."
The four players competing for the final roster spot are Boogie Ellis, Brodric Thomas, Terry Taylor, and Skal Labissiere, so it will ultimately come down to who shows they want it the most.
Brown highlights the importance of hustling on both ends of the court since the Kings already have enough players who prioritize scoring. For their final roster spot, it makes sense for Sacramento to be looking for a player who does all the intangibles and dirty work at a high level.
While the Kings could keep one of the four players competing for a spot, it is possible for them to go into the regular season with an open roster spot. Regardless, whoever does not earn a deal with Sacramento will likely land a spot in the G League with the Stockton Kings.
