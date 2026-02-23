Grading the Kings' Signing of Killian Hayes and Patrick Baldwin Jr

The Sacramento Kings are sitting with a league-worst 12-46 record and just learned that Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter will be sidelined for the rest of the season. With just 24 games left, what is stopping the Kings from changing things up?

Of course, the Kings have had a disastrous season, arguably their worst ever, but they are now sitting in a fortunate position where they can experiment. That said, they are taking a chance on two low-risk, high-reward players. The Kings are signing Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a two-way deal. Here is how I grade these two signings:

Killian Hayes: 10-day contract

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Killian Hayes (7) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Hayes is just 24 years old and has been incredible in the G League this season. Hayes is leading the Cleveland Charge with 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. On a 10-day contract, why would the Kings not see what he can do at the NBA level?

Hayes was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2020, and while he quickly became a laughing stock with some bad lowlights, he was drafted top-ten for a reason.

🚨MARK MY WORDS🚨



Killian Hayes career will be revived with the Kings.



Still just 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/0B5yZqBTbP — 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 (@PlayoffKings) February 23, 2026

In his most recent stretch in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Hayes averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists through six games and five starts, while shooting 38.1% from three-point range. If Hayes can consistently knock down his three-point shot, he is already a high-level playmaker with an impressive scoring touch.

Grade the Signing: A

Hayes is just one year older than Kings guard Devin Carter and the same age as rookie Nique Clifford. The Kings have plenty of reasons to give him a shot at this point in the season. If he plays well, then he could secure the final roster spot. If he doesn't? He is sent back to the G League after ten days.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Two-way contract

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) grabs a rebound against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Baldwin Jr., 23, is now the second-youngest player on the Kings roster, despite being in his fourth NBA season. In the G League this season for the San Diego Clippers, Baldwin Jr. is averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 49.8% from the field.

Baldwin Jr. was drafted 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2022, but has struggled to make his mark at the next level. However, at 23 years old, it is worth a shot for the Kings to give the seven-foot small forward a chance. He came into the league as a projected sharpshooter with length, but his shooting inconsistencies have made it hard for him to retain a roster spot.

Baldwin Jr.'s two-way contract expires in the offseason, so he will likely use the rest of the season as a tryout to either earn a standard roster spot in Sacramento or prove himself to a different team for when he hits free agency.

Grade the Signing: B+

Baldwin Jr. has shown much less than Hayes at the NBA level, but again, why would the Kings not take a chance on him? They basically signed him to a cheap rest-of-season contract while keeping their final standard roster spot open. Worst-case scenario, Baldwin Jr. is a King for the rest of the season and never again. The best-case scenario, though, is that he proves himself as a legitimate NBA talent and signs with the Kings for next season.

The Kings are giving two young players, who have had their fair share of struggles, a second chance in the NBA, and it could pay off very well for this team with nothing to lose.