Kings-Nets Matchup of the Game: Anyone But D'Angelo Russell
The Sacramento Kings (23-22) have lost two games in a row and look to get back on track against the struggling Brooklyn Nets (14-32).
To say the Brooklyn Nets are struggling is putting it lightly. They've lost 6 straight games, 11 of their last 12, and 22 of their last 27.
After starting the season 9-10, they've completely blown it up. Between resting players and trading away key contributors in Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets are in full-on tank mode.
With the Nets injury report filled with players like Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, and Ben Simmons, that leaves little to no options for the matchup of the game, resulting in a bit of an odd choice for tonight.
D'Angelo Russell is one of the most notorious Kings Killers on the planet, with his signature game against Sacramento coming as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
That makes him alone the matchup of the game.
D'Angelo Russell Brooklyn Nets Stats: 15.5 PTS | 8.0 AST | 2.8 REB | 1.6 STL | 0.9 BLK | 41.1 FG% | 38.8 3P%
On March 20th, 2019, Russell led a 25-point comeback to shock the Kings. Sacramento had the large lead in the fourth before Russell took over, scoring 27 points in the final frame, and finishing the game with a then career-high 44 points.
It's a game etched in Kings fans' memories, and with Russell back in a Nets uniform once again, will be on everyones mind tonight.
That said, the Kings should ensure that anyone but Russell beats them. While he isn't having an All-Star season like he was in 2019, he can still get on a heater with the best of them.
The Nets don't have many avenues to win right now, but Russell going off for 40+ and the Kings starting their long road trip 0-3 would put a huge damper after all the recent success and winning streaks.
