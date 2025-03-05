Kings-Nuggets Injury Report: Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis Statuses
The Sacramento Kings have strung together a four-game winning streak for just the second time this season, but facing the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night will be their biggest test during the stretch. The Kings travel to Denver for the last game of a four-game road trip.
The Nuggets are led by superstar center Nikola Jokic, who has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards and is potentially on his way to another. Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game, but will he be suiting up on Wednesday night?
The Kings and Nuggets have each released their injury reports for Wednesday's game.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - OUT (toe)
Domantas Sabonis - OUT (hamstring)
Denver Nuggets:
Vlatko Cancar - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Aaron Gordon - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
DaRon Holmes II - OUT (Achilles)
Nikola Jokic - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Zeke Nnaji - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Julian Strawther - OUT (knee)
Peyton Watson - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
The Nuggets have a packed report for Wednesday's matchup, with key players like Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Peyton Watson all listed as questionable. If the Nuggets have to play without any of these guys, it would hurt their chances of winning, but the Kings are dealing with a couple of major injuries themselves.
Sacramento has ruled star center Domantas Sabonis out, as he is set to miss the next week with a left hamstring strain. But, the Kings have also downgraded guard Malik Monk from questionable to out due to a right toe sprain that sent him to the locker room during Monday's win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Sabonis, a three-time NBA All-Star, is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season with impressive 59.6/43.2/74.7 shooting splits. Since the Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox and brought in Zach LaVine, Sabonis has not been as dominant as usual, so a small break from the action could ultimately do him well.
The Kings have enough talent to win without Sabonis, which they have shown in their last two games, but not having a presence like him on the court still hurts. Jonas Valanciunas has stepped up in his absence, but potentially going against a three-time MVP in Nikola Jokic is a tall task.
The Kings and Nuggets face off in Denver at 6 p.m. PST on Wednesday night.
