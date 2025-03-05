Kings-Nuggets Matchup of the Game: Keon Ellis vs Jamal Murray
The Sacramento Kings (32-28) look to win their fifth straight game as they finish their four-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets (39-22).
The early story in this game is the injuries, as the Kings will be without Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis, and the Nuggets have multiple players listed as questionable, including Nikola Jokic.
With Monk out, Keon Ellis will likely gett the starting nod, and with it one of the most difficult defensive assignments in the game in Jamal Murray, making that the matchup of the game as defensive and offensive stars face off (yeah, that's right, I called Ellis a defensive star).
Season Stats:
Keon Ellis: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 43.8 3P%
Jamal Murray: 21.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 40.2 3P%
Even after the trades, Keon Ellis remains one of the Kings most impactful players, and when he starts, the results generally speak for themselves. Sacramento is 8-3 this season when Ellis joins the starters, and he's able to bring a defensive balance to the offensive heavy lineup.
There will be a new wrinkle with Domantas Sabonis also out, as Jonas Valančiūnas doesn't have the same overall offensive impact as the All-NBA center, but Ellis continually wreaks havoc on the defensive end of the ball regardless.
The Kings will need all the defensive help they can get tonight against Murray, who is playing some of his best basketball in years.
In the last nine games, he's averaging 27.6 points and 5.6 assists on 53.4% from the field and a ridiculous 55.6% from beyond the arc. Jokic is always the player to watch on the Nuggets, but when Murray is on, he takes the team to the next level and raises their bar to championship contenders, as seen with his championship run in 2023.
The Nuggets are 8-1 this season when Murray scores at least 30 points. Simply put, his big games imact winning, heavily.
While Monk will be missed, it's a good matchup for Ellis to get more minutes as the Kings look to win extend their winning streak before returning home.
Stat predictions:
Keon Ellis: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK
Jamal Murray: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
