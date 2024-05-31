Kings' Offer to Mike Brown Revealed Amidst Contract Negotiations
The Sacramento Kings have a lot on their plate this offseason, from 2024 NBA Draft picks to star players hitting the open market. One thing that wasn't seen to be an issue was head coach Mike Brown's contract, a deal that still has one more guaranteed year on it.
Brown is eyeing an extension this summer to ensure his future stay in California's capital city. The 54-year-old coach signed with the Kings in 2022 and has led the team to a 94-70 record in his two seasons at the helm. These numbers clear any other coach's from the previous two decades.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the two sides couldn't come to an agreement earlier this month and have instead tabled the contract extension talks for the time being. It should be a no-brainer for Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, but nothing's easy in Sacramento.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Kings made a 3-year, $21 million offer to Brown in a deal that could be worth $27 million with bonuses included. Brown rejected that offer as he is looking for a deal that's worth $10 million or more annually. After winning the NBA Coach of the Year award just one year ago, Brown feels that an eight-figure salary is what he's worth.
Brown led the Kings to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season, ending a drought that spanned nearly 20 years. If he chooses not to re-sign with Sacramento, the Kings could be taking a wrong turn with future direction of the franchise in mind.
Expect more reports to come out as the two sides aim for a deal that will keep Brown in the royal purple.
